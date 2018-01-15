Pacers' Darren Collison: Team-high scoring total in blowout win
Collison provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.
Collison was efficient with his minutes and continued his torrid stretch from the field, one that's seen him shoot at least 50.0 percent for all six games of January. The veteran guard has been particularly effective on the defensive end as well, as he's recorded at least one steal in five of those contests, with multiple thefts in three of them. The aforementioned improved shooting has spearheaded an offensive surge for Collison, whose 14.8 scoring average thus far in January is his best monthly total in that category this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out seven assists Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Manages just five points in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...