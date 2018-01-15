Pacers' Darren Collison: Team-high scoring total in blowout win

Collison provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.

Collison was efficient with his minutes and continued his torrid stretch from the field, one that's seen him shoot at least 50.0 percent for all six games of January. The veteran guard has been particularly effective on the defensive end as well, as he's recorded at least one steal in five of those contests, with multiple thefts in three of them. The aforementioned improved shooting has spearheaded an offensive surge for Collison, whose 14.8 scoring average thus far in January is his best monthly total in that category this season.