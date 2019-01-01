Pacers' Darren Collison: Turns in another solid line
Collison racked up 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes Monday against Atlanta.
Collison continues to hit shots with efficiency, knocking down field goals at a rate of 57.9 percent and threes at a 47.1 percent clip in his previous five contests. The 31-year-old guard has finished with double-digit scoring outputs in four of those five games and he should be in line for a plethora of opportunities moving forward given his recent success.
