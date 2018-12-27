Pacers' Darren Collison: Turns in quality outing

Collison finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 win over the Hawks.

While Collison delivered a respectable all-around stat line Wednesday, his production has generally trended downward since Victor Oladipo (knee) returned from an 11-game absence Dec. 12. In the Pacers' subsequent eight contests, Collison has averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from the charity stripe.