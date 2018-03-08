Pacers' Darren Collison: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Collison (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Collison has been sidelined since early February following an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, missing each of the last 11 games. However, it appears he's finally nearing a return and hopes to get back on the court for Friday's contest. According to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, Collison was seen going through full-court 5-on-5 drills with the team, which seems to indicate he's trending towards being available. That said, Collison will test everything out during shootaround and pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status. If cleared, there's a good chance Collison reclaims his spot in the starting lineup, which would send Cory Joseph to the bench.
