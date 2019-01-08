Pacers' Darren Collison: Will be true game-time decision

Collison (leg) is currently going through pregame warmups, although he's still questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.

Collison was a late addition to Monday's injury report, as he's reportedly suffering from right leg soreness. The Pacers will likely assess how he feels following warmups prior to making a decision on his availability for Tuesday night.

