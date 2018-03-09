Pacers' Darren Collison: Will play Friday vs. Atlanta

Collison (knee) will play during Friday's contest against the Hawks and is expected to come off the bench.

Collison, who has missed 11 straight games, went through a full practice Thursday and will be available for a limited role off the bench, as he continues to get his wind back. Once he's re-integrated into the starting five, he'll end up pushing Cory Joseph -- who's averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.7 minutes in Collison's absence -- back to the pine. Collison is expected to play 10-to-15 minutes Friday.

