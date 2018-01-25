Pacers' Darren Collison: Will play Friday vs. Cavaliers

Collison (personal) returned to practice Thursday and will play in Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Collison was held out of Wednesday's game for personal reasons, but has since rejoined the team and it will only be a one-game layoff. Look for Collison to take back his typical role in the starting lineup and considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, he should be set for a full workload. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating Collison ahead of Friday's contest. Look for Joseph Young to return to a bench role, while guys like Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson see a few less minutes off the bench.