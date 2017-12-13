Pacers' Darren Collison: Will return Wednesday
Collison (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Thunder.
Collison was held out of Sunday's win over the Nuggets due to a minor knee issue, but he'll return to action Wednesday and will likely reclaim the starting point guard spot from Cory Joseph. Over his last four games, Collison is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game.
