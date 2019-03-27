Pacers' Darren Collison: Will start Wednesday

Collison will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Collison is returning from a three game absence due to a bruised right quad and will reportedly start versus the Thunder on Wednesday. Corey Joseph, who started in Collison's place the last three outings, will return to the backup role for the time being.

