Reed will sign a two-way contract with the Pacers once he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With C.J. Wilcox (Achilles) done for the season, the Pacers had another two-way contract open up for them, and they'll look to add Reed once he clears waivers. Reed will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with Indiana this season under his two-way deal.