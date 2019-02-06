Reed logged six minutes off the bench Tuesday and contributed two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in the Pacers' 136-94 win over the Lakers.

It's just the seventh appearance at the NBA level this season for Reed, who has seen most of his action with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants as one of Indiana's two two-way players. The six minutes were actually a high total for Reed during the 2018-19 campaign, with the Pacers' huge margin of victory being the primary cause of that.