The Pacers assigned Reed to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Reed was up with the Pacers for a little over a week, with his lone appearance with the NBA team coming Dec. 28 against the Pistons. The second-year swingman has seen the court in just four games with Indiana this season and should continue to see the bulk of his minutes in Fort Wayne for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.