Sirvydis (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets.

Sirvydis appears to have recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in a pickup game prior to training camp, so he should see some run against the Hornets on Wednesday. It's unlikely Sirvydis will have a role in the Pacers' regular-season rotation, and it's possible he starts the 2022-23 season in the G League.