Sirvydis suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game before training camp and will be sidelined for a couple weeks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Sirvydis signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers in August after spending the last two seasons primarily in the G League for the Motor City Cruise. His ankle issue may cost him an opportunity to compete for a larger role during training camp, so he'll likely start the 2022 season in the G League once again.