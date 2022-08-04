Sirvydis and the Pacers agreed on a one-year contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Drafted 37th overall in 2019, the wing spent his first two seasons with the Pistons, though he was mostly seeing G League minutes last season. In 21 regular-season games with the Motor City Cruise, he averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.9 minutes. In 2022 Summer League with the Pelicans, he averaged 19.7 points and 6.3 boards in his last three games. With the Pacers in a rebuild, it's possible he sees minutes this year with the parent club.