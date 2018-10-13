Pacers' Demetrius Denzel-Dyson: Joins Indiana

Denzel-Dyson signed a contract with the Pacers on Saturday and will be assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants, J. Michael of Indy Star Sports reports.

Undrafted this season, Denzel-Dyson will get an opportunity to prove himself in the G-League. During his senior year at Samford, he was voted onto the All-SoCon Second Team with averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.8 minutes. He was excellent from beyond the arc, hitting 2.5 threes per tilt at 42.1 percent.