Akoon-Purcell totaled 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in the Pacers' 86-75 win over the Clippers on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.

Akoon-Purcell's big double-double helped the Pacers grind out a win on Friday, and the second-year forward put together a solid showing in this year's summer league. He played overseas in the Israeli Premier League last season, but he's giving the NBA another try and hoping to make a roster after boosting his stock this summer.