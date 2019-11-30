Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another double-double Friday
Sabonis had 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over the Hawks.
Sabonis put up another double-double in Friday's overtime win, continuing to put together a nice fantasy season. The move into the starting lineup has certainly benefited Sabonis who is sitting inside the top-40 for the season. A portion of his value was fuelled by the injuries to other players to begin the season. With the Pacers now relatively healthy, there is a concern that his overall value may drop slightly. It could be a nice time to try and sell high although the top-50 does seem realistic when looking forward.
