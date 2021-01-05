Sabonis had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3PT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Monday's win over the Pelicans.

It was the seventh straight double-double for Sabonis to begin the season, and his seven assists marked the fourth time he's handed out at least that many. Sabonis has developed into one of the better all-around big men in fantasy basketball, and while he's a shaky free throw shooter, he's significantly upped his three-point volume this season.