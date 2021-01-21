Sabonis registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 loss to the Mavs.

The double-doubles just keep coming for Sabonis who now has one in all 14 games this season and has 23 double-doubles in his last 24 games dating back to last season. His passing has also been on point, dishing out at least four assists in all but one game this year.