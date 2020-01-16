Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another excellent performance

Sabonis produced 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Sabonis had been listed as questionable due to left knee soreness but was able to give it a go. He continues to play through the pain, and he put together yet another dominant and well-rounded effort. The 23-year-old big man has amassed a career-best 32 double-doubles through 38 games this season, and he's knocking on the door of his first All-Star appearance. Still, Sabonis may once again find himself on the injury report heading into Friday's rematch versus the Timberwolves, so fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status.