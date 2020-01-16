Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another excellent performance
Sabonis produced 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Sabonis had been listed as questionable due to left knee soreness but was able to give it a go. He continues to play through the pain, and he put together yet another dominant and well-rounded effort. The 23-year-old big man has amassed a career-best 32 double-doubles through 38 games this season, and he's knocking on the door of his first All-Star appearance. Still, Sabonis may once again find himself on the injury report heading into Friday's rematch versus the Timberwolves, so fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Deemed questionable•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Playing through knee pain•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double but off scoring night•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting Monday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...