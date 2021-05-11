Sabonis scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with 20 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis delivered another massive performance in all aspects of the box score. Particularly noteworthy were his four blocks, a number he managed for only the second time on the season. He was also very active on the glass, racking up 20 boards or more also for the second time on the campaign. Since a six-game absence caused by a back injury, Sabonis has played at least 37 minutes in five of his last six contests, and he appears in line to finish the season in strong form.