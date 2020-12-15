Sabonis scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during the Pacers' preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Sabonis remained the leader of the Pacers' offensive attack, pacing the team in points and field-goal attempts. Also impressive was his ability to vacuum up rebounds, particularly his four boards on the offensive end of the floor. While Sabonis is certain to maintain a big role during the regular season, Indiana was without Myles Turner (illness) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) for this contest.