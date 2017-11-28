Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another solid showing in Monday's win
Sabonis supplied 19 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.
Sabonis torched the team that selected him in the draft, and the sophomore big man continues to exceed expectations. Sabonis and Myles Turner are still figuring out how to co-exist, but the former was the lone backup big to see the floor on Monday, with Al Jefferson and T.J. Leaf both healthy scratches. Expect Sabonis to continue earning plenty of minutes despite coming off the bench, as Pacers' coach Nate McMillan often seems content to keep his rotations short.
