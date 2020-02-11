Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double in close loss
Sabonis racked up 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.
Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double and 41st double-double through 51 appearances this season. All four of his career triple-doubles have taken place in the last 12 games. Moreover, after posting 47 double-doubles through his first three seasons, Sabonis seems set to surpass that total in this season alone before long.
