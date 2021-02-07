Sabonis had 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Jazz.

Sabonis led the way for the Indiana, but it wasn't enough, as the Pacers shot under 40 percent from the field as a team and hit just 8-of-29 attempts from downtown. Nonetheless, it was a nice bounce-back effort for the big man, who had a season-low eight points (3-13 FG) in Friday's loss to New Orleans.