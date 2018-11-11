Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Sunday
Sabonis (ankle) is available to play Sunday against Houston.
Sabonis was listed as questionable earlier Sunday and per reports, doesn't carry any injury designation prior to the contest against the Rockets.
