Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available Tuesday

Sabonis (ankle) will play in Tuesday's tilt against the Warriors.

Sabonis is has missed the previous six games due to a sprained ankle. It is unclear if he will face any type of minute restriction in his return. Al Jefferson figures to see his minutes take a hit as a result of the second year big man's availability.

