Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available Tuesday
Sabonis (ankle) will play in Tuesday's tilt against the Warriors.
Sabonis is has missed the previous six games due to a sprained ankle. It is unclear if he will face any type of minute restriction in his return. Al Jefferson figures to see his minutes take a hit as a result of the second year big man's availability.
