Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Bench-high scoring total in return

Sabonis (ankle) registered seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

The second-year big made his return to action after a six-game absence and maximized his three shot attempts while also making solid contributions on the glass. Sabonis has demonstrated considerable improvement overall as compared to his rookie campaign in Oklahoma City, but he'd been mired in somewhat of a rut prior to his injury, opening March with five single-digit point tallies in the first seven games. Poor shooting had often been a culprit during that period, so Tuesday's effort, albeit over a small sample, is encouraging.