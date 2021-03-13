Sabonis supplied 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one block Friday in a 105-100 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis entered Friday's matchup with rather underwhelming averages of 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds across his past four games. He utilized the recent break to rejuvenate himself with a rare stat line. It marked Sabonis' second game this season in which he recorded at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.