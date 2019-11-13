Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double in easy win
Sabonis scored 18 points (9-19 FG) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder.
He continues to dominate the glass, and the Pacers' frontcourt, while Myles Turner (ankle) is on the mend. Sabonis has now recorded five straight double-doubles sandwiched around his own two-game absence due to a minor calf injury, averaging 17.4 points, 16.0 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks during that stretch.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Notches another big double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double in victory•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will travel to Charlotte•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...