Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double in easy win

Sabonis scored 18 points (9-19 FG) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder.

He continues to dominate the glass, and the Pacers' frontcourt, while Myles Turner (ankle) is on the mend. Sabonis has now recorded five straight double-doubles sandwiched around his own two-game absence due to a minor calf injury, averaging 17.4 points, 16.0 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks during that stretch.