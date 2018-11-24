Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double in loss
Sabonis totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to San Antonio.
Sabonis was in some doubt prior to Friday's matchup with a minor ankle concern. He eventually took his place in starting lineup, replacing the injured Myles Turner (ankle). He finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds but failed to offer any defensive production. Sabonis is in the midst of a breakout season, currently offering more value than Turner in most formats. His lack of ability on the defensive end does put a cap on his ceiling but he remains a must-roster player everywhere.
