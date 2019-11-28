Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double in win

Sabonis scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Jazz.

He tied T.J. Warren for the team lead in scoring while being the only Pacer to pull down 10 or more boards. Sabonis recorded his second straight double-double and 12th of the season, nine of which have come in the last 10 games -- a stretch during which the fourth-year big is averaging an impressive 17.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.