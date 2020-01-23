Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double

Sabonis posted 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a block across 30 minutes Wednesday night as the Pacers beat the Suns 112-87.

After a subpar performance in Utah on Monday, Sabonis bounced back in dominant fashion. He was able to capitalize on the absence of Aron Baynes (hip), as a revolving door of forwards took on the primary defensive responsibility instead. He is currently a fringe top-5 fantasy asset at the power forward position.