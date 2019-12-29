Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Bounces back, albeit in loss
Sabonis posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Sabonis filled up the stat sheet, bouncing back after Friday's dud to deliver his eighth showing with at least 15 points and 15 boards through 31 appearances this season. The Pacers continue to run a lot of offense through Sabonis, who is an excellent screener, diver, driver and creator for himself and others. Moreover, he has already logged 26 double-doubles, which puts him on pace to shatter his previous record of 30 in 74 games in 2018-19.
