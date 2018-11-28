Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Breakout season continues Tuesday
Sabonis tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Suns.
Sabonis continued his emphatic season Tuesday, recording his third consecutive double-double. he is currently averaging almost 15 points and 10 rebounds per game in under 25 minutes. His lack of defense means Myles Turner will likely remain as the starter which does somewhat limit Sabonis' ceiling. He is shooting 68 percent from the field across his first 21 games of the season. This number may regress at some point but at this stage, he continues to put up stellar numbers making him a must-roster player.
