Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Breaks double digit mark
Sabonis recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's 107-104 loss at host Denver.
Sabonis finally broke the double digit point barrier for the first time since Mar. 11 as he attempted the most total shots he has taken in seven games. Since his 21-point outing against the Hawks back on Feb. 23, the former Gonzaga standout and lottery pick has seen his scoring totals decrease considerably. Sabonis is averaging 8.3 points over that span compared to his season total of 11.4 points per game.
