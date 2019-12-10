Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Career night on glass
Sabonis scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 22 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to the Clippers.
The 22 boards were a career high for Sabonis, who's reeled off nine straight double-doubles while averaging 17.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch. The 23-year-old is emerging as a star, but it remains to be seen whether he'll stay as productive once the Pacers get Victor Oladipo (knee) back in the lineup.
