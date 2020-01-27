Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Claims second career triple-double
Sabonis registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 41 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.
With frontcourt mate Myles Turner (illness) sitting out and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) also sidelined, Sabonis benefited from an even more elevated profile than usual in the Pacers' offense and was able to deliver another crooked stat line in big minutes. The triple-double was the second of Sabonis' career and came exactly one week after he first achieved the feat in Denver. Sabonis' offensive statistics -- particularly his assists -- will almost certainly notice a downturn when Oladipo and Brogdon are both back in action as soon as Wednesday versus Chicago, but expect the 23-year-old to remain a pillar for fantasy managers in points, rebounds and field-goal percentage the rest of the way.
