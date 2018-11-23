Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday

Sabonis (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Spurs.

With Myles Turner (ankle) out, Sabonis is a strong candidate to see an expanded role despite an ankle sprain of his own. When seeing at least 24 minutes this season, Sabonis is averaging 13.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories