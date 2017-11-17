Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday
Sabonis (illness) will play Friday against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Sabonis is battling an illness, but is seemingly feeling well enough to play. Over the past three contests, he's posted 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
