Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday

Sabonis (illness) will play Friday against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Sabonis is battling an illness, but is seemingly feeling well enough to play. Over the past three contests, he's posted 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories