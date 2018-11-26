Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Monday
Sabonis (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Jazz.
The big man missed a practice over the weekend while battling a minor right ankle sprain, but he'll be available in his usual capacity Monday on the first night of a back-to-back. Sabonis played 34 minutes in the Pacers' last game Friday, finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
