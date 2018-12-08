Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Saturday
Sabonis (illness) will play Saturday against the Kings.
Sabonis was a game-time call after missing Friday's game due to food poisoning. He's been crucial for the Pacers lately, averaging 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past eight games.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...