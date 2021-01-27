Sabonis (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
After a clean MRI on Tuesday, Sabonis has ultimately been cleared to get back on the court Wednesday without missing a game. Before suffering the injury, he saw a career-high 38.4 minutes per game. We shouldn't be surprised if his run Wednesday is more conservative since he's coming off an injury.
