Sabonis scored 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

Sabonis has stuffed the stat sheet throughout the preseason, consistently producing points and boards while shooting efficiently from the field and free-throw line. He'll be a critical part of the Pacers identity and has shown no signs of regression from his breakout performance last season. The next time Sabonis takes the floor, it will be in the regular season opener Wednesday against the Knicks.