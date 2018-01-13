Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Collects double-double Friday
Sabonis scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win against Cleveland.
Starting his second game in place of the injured Myles Turner, Sabonis made his presence felt on the boards with 15 rebounds. The center has made the most of his current stint in the starting five, scoring 18 points in his prior start on January 10 as well. Sabonis has proven valuable as both a scorer and as a rebounder with the expanded playing time. However, his value will diminish significantly upon Turner's eventual return.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Listed as starting center Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Wednesday vs. Miami•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Injures wrist in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs 22 points off bench in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Near double-double off bench•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...