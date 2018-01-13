Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Collects double-double Friday

Sabonis scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win against Cleveland.

Starting his second game in place of the injured Myles Turner, Sabonis made his presence felt on the boards with 15 rebounds. The center has made the most of his current stint in the starting five, scoring 18 points in his prior start on January 10 as well. Sabonis has proven valuable as both a scorer and as a rebounder with the expanded playing time. However, his value will diminish significantly upon Turner's eventual return.