Sabonis had 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Nets.

Sabonis dropped his sixth triple-double of the season and is rapidly turning into one of the best passing bigs in the league. He also managed to add five defensive counters, something that we do not typically see from Sabonis. All things considered, he is having his best season from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint and there is very little reason to think anything changes moving forward.