Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Coming off bench Sunday
Sabonis will come off the bench Sunday, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
With Myles Turner returning to the starting lineup, Sabonis will move back to the bench. Sabonis played extremely well in Turner's absence, posting five double-doubles in the seven games Turner missed. Sabonis' success thus far should result in him still seeing significant minutes, with the possibility of seeing some time at power forward as well.
