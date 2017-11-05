Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Coming off bench Sunday

Sabonis will come off the bench Sunday, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

With Myles Turner returning to the starting lineup, Sabonis will move back to the bench. Sabonis played extremely well in Turner's absence, posting five double-doubles in the seven games Turner missed. Sabonis' success thus far should result in him still seeing significant minutes, with the possibility of seeing some time at power forward as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories