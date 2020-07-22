Sabonis (foot), who hasn't touched a basketball in six days, is considered day-to-day,J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The information coming out of Pacers camp regarding Sabonis' plantar fasciitis isn't encouraging. It's been almost a week since he's been able to do anything with a ball, and Indiana's first seeding game is Aug. 1 against the 76ers. While Sabonis still has some time to recover, he should certainly be considered questionable for that contest until there's more information.