Sabonis scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed 13 rebounds, dished four assists and collected two steals in Saturday's loss to New York.

It was a relatively quiet game by the lofty standards Sabonis has set for himself so far this season, but despite registering a season-low 13 points the big man extended his streak to six straight double-doubles to begin the campaign. He also hit another shot from beyond the arc and is now shooting an outstanding 57.1 percent (8-of-14) from deep.